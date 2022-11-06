2 men, 1 from Casselberry, die in crash with tree in Dixie County, troopers say

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men, one from Casselberry and the other from Horseshoe Beach, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Dixie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred after 12 a.m. on County Road 351 south of SW 782nd Avenue, north of Horseshoe Beach, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the 26-year-old Casselberry man and his 54-year-old passenger were traveling north in a pickup truck when the vehicle entered the east shoulder.

The pickup continued for several feet before it collided with a tree, troopers said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. Troopers believe neither were wearing seatbelts.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

