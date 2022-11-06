Deltona woman, 27, dies after crash with wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday after a crash with a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 87 (Fairbanks Avenue), troopers said.

The woman was traveling in a sedan westbound in the inside center lane as the front of an SUV traveling eastbound in the same lane — driven by a 36-year-old Sanford man — struck the front of the sedan, according to a crash report.

A third vehicle that was traveling nearby in the outside westbound lane was struck on its left side by the two other vehicles, troopers said.

The Deltona woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the report states. The Sanford man was hospitalized with serious yet non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP. Troopers said the driver of the third vehicle was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, adding that all of the drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

