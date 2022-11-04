Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July.

The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022.

The Ormond Beach woman, 58, chose to get her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074.83.

The Florida Lottery said the woman purchased her ticket from V Discount Beverage at 775 South Nova Road.

The next Florida Lotto drawing is Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $27 million jackpot.

