Child injured in Marion County school bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crash in Marion County Friday ended with a child in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that at 4:30 p.m., a school bus driving north was stopped in the right lane near the railroad crossing on State Road 35 near the intersection of Southeast 66th Street.

A pickup truck behind the school bus failed to brake in time before crashing into the bus, which carried 49 students and an aide, a crash report shows.

Neither drivers nor the aide were injured in the crash, though troopers said a child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries afterward.

