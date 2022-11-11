Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, witnesses saw a Chevy Malibu speeding in the area before the crash. The woman lost control of the car and hit a tree before the car burst into flames, troopers said.

Investigators said the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

