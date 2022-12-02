VIDEO: Several injured after flames break out in Orange County store, fire officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were injured after flames broke out at a furniture warehouse in Orange County Thursday night, fire officials said in a tweet.

The fire occurred at 901 Central Florida Parkway, which is the location of French Furniture Orlando, according to fire rescue.

#BuildingFire 901 Central Florida Parkway: Flames showing upon arrival, reports of multiple patients. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 2, 2022

Upon arrival, crews said they saw flames and were treating multiple patients. As of 7:51 p.m., crews were working to knock down the fire, and two burn patients had been taken to the hospital, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Drone video courtesy of Lewis Electric shows first responders outside of the building as crews tackled the fire, which ripped across a large portion of the warehouse.

No information has yet been released about how the fire started or how many people may have been injured.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

