Orlando firefighters hand out smoke alarms after house fire in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire District Chief Harvey Jones, along with fire crews, knocked on doors Wednesday on Arthur Street to make sure residents had working smoke detectors.

It comes just two days after a devastating house fire in College Park left a man seriously injured.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Right now, if you look at the house in the front, on the right side of the residence, there is a makeshift garage that was totally engulfed, the fire went through the roof,” Jones said.

Jones said it’s not clear yet whether the home had a working smoke alarm at the time of the fire, which is why the Orlando Fire Department felt it was important to check on other residents.

“It’s very important for them to keep these smoke alarms intact, up to date (and) current because you’re going rely on them,” Jones explained.

A resident who lives on Arthur Street welcomed fire crews inside, and they were able to drill in a smoke detector in his hallway.

“If you don’t have those smoke alarms intact, ready to go, well that’s going to delay the opportunity of getting out of your residence safely,” Jones explained.

Orlando firefighters hand out free smoke alarms following house fire in College Park. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Fire officials said the cause of Monday’s house fire was deemed accidental, though an investigation is ongoing.

See our previous coverage of this story in the media player below:

One person was seriously injured after a house erupted in flames Monday on Arthur Street in Orlando, fire officials said. Officials said crews responded to the home around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: