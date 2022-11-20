1 dead in fire at apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road, Orlando Fire Department says

The scene of an apartment fire on Lake Ridge Road on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after an overnight fire at a residence on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that a woman died, but did not specify if she died in the fire or at the hospital.

The fire was extinguished and the victim was located after firefighters conducted a secondary search, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not know and the investigation is ongoing.

