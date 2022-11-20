56º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead in fire at apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road, Orlando Fire Department says

Cause of the fire is not known

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Fire
The scene of an apartment fire on Lake Ridge Road on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after an overnight fire at a residence on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that a woman died, but did not specify if she died in the fire or at the hospital.

[TRENDING: Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting | Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend | Become a News 6 Insider]

The scene of an apartment fire on Lake Ridge Road on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The fire was extinguished and the victim was located after firefighters conducted a secondary search, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not know and the investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email