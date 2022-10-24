81º

LIVE

Local News

3 hurt after tanker catches fire at New Smyrna Beach gas station, officials say

Fire briefly shut down roads near 1121 S Dixie Freeway

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, Fire
Three people were injured after a tanker siphoning off fuel at a gas station caught fire, according to New Smyrna Beach Fire Department officials. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were hurt Monday after a tanker siphoning off fuel at a gas station in New Smyrna Beach went up in flames, fire officials said.

According to crews, the tanker truck caught fire at a Texaco gas station located at 1121 S. Dixie Freeway.

[TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]

Two people were transported to the hospital and one refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire initially shut down the 1100 block of South Dixie Freeway, or US-1, but police said the road has since been open in both directions.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email