3 hurt after tanker catches fire at New Smyrna Beach gas station, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were hurt Monday after a tanker siphoning off fuel at a gas station in New Smyrna Beach went up in flames, fire officials said.

According to crews, the tanker truck caught fire at a Texaco gas station located at 1121 S. Dixie Freeway.

Two people were transported to the hospital and one refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire initially shut down the 1100 block of South Dixie Freeway, or US-1, but police said the road has since been open in both directions.

S Dixie is now open in each direction. https://t.co/PbBWEvOZIN — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) October 24, 2022

