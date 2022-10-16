Winter Springs home damaged by fire, says Seminole County Fire Department

Seminole County, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Winter Springs on Saturday evening, according to post from the department’s Twitter account.

The fire started in the “garage with a grill” at the home on Ermine Avenue at 7:43 p.m., according to the SCFD.

The fire was contained to the garage, kitchen and one car, the fire department said.

All six occupants in the home and two dogs are safe, according to the fire department, and all occupants have a place to stay after being displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

