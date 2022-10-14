Strong cold front next week could usher in the dry season for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first big cold front of the season is right around the corner. On the heels of a weak cold front that will have the upcoming weekend feeling comfortable, a much stronger cold front may send Floridians digging for their jackets by the middle of next week.

It is right around this time where the first fall front of the season gives us a much-needed break from the summer heat. The average high temperature in Central Florida has gradually been falling over the past several weeks, but next week’s front will deliver the coolest air since early spring.

That cool air arrives Tuesday night and settles in by Wednesday.

Wednesday morning

Highs Wednesday likely top out in the 70s.

Highs Wednesday

This front could also usher in the dry season.

The dry season doesn’t mean all rain stops, but the daily afternoon storms associated with the initiation of the sea breezes come to an end. The sea breeze is generated when the land heats up more than the nearby ocean.

The dry season is something Central Florida desperately needs after the widespread, significant flooding from Hurricane Ian.

Rainfall

For the year, most official weather reporting stations are well above normal in the rainfall department. The lone exception is Melbourne. This is due to the extremely dry summer that was observed in a large portion of Brevard County.

Something to still watch for in terms of rain chances becoming lower more often than not is rain from tropical systems. The Atlantic Basin, of course, remains in hurricane season for another six weeks.

It’s during this stage of the season where cold fronts could trigger tropical development close to home, which would reintroduce high rain chances in.

