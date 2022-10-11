Rain chances gradually increase ahead of Central Florida’s 1st fall front of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Like Monday, rain chances will be limited, but the best chance to see showers will be along and southeast of Interstate 4. Expect a few extra clouds Tuesday with highs again in the mid-80s.

Rain chances start to go up Wednesday ahead of the first fall cold front of the season. Rainfall amounts of .25″ to an inch will be possible through Thursday.

[TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Any additional rainfall will interrupt slowly falling water levels along the St. Johns River.

By the second half of Thursday, drier and much more comfortable air spills into Central Florida. The drier and relatively cooler air sticks around through the weekend.

Tropics update:

A new tropical depression could develop in the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. There are no threats to Florida.

Rain chances will be limited, but the best chance to see showers will be along and southeast of Interstate 4.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: