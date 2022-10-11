Tropics: Development chances grow for disturbance in southwest Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance over southeastern Mexico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and Yucatan peninsula.

This system is forecast to drift northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Beyond the middle of the week, environmental conditions become less conducive for development,

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Tuesday afternoon if necessary.

This disturbance will not impact Florida.

The next named storm is Karl. Hurricane season runs through November.

