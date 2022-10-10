Rain chances on the rise through the work week

After a much-needed dry stretch, rain chances will gradually rise by the middle and latter part of the work week.

Most of Central Florida will again be dry on Monday, but there will be a slight chance for a few passing showers or storms for the afternoon.

Rain chances will be at 30% Monday with the best chances southeast of Orlando. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Rain chances slightly increase to 30% Tuesday.

Rain chances start to ramp up a bit Wednesday as a cold front approaches. The cooler air looks to stay mainly north of Central Florida with this front.

Tropics update:

There is no new development expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days.

