WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at Burnt Store Marina, a yachting resort in Punta Gorda.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m., also featuring Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.

No other details were shared ahead of the conference.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

DeSantis on Friday spoke at the Cape Coral Police Department, officiating as six recent hires there accepted checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. He also discussed concerns over property insurance in the wake of Hurricane Ian, describing Citizens as “unfortunately undercapitalized” and suggesting that residents with storm-damaged property determine exactly which type of claims to make, be it for flooding, wind damage or otherwise.

The governor on Thursday held news conferences in Charlotte and Lee counties, awarding $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups and updating restoration efforts at Lee County schools, respectively. At the latter event, DeSantis also expressed his disappointment at a jury’s decision to recommend a life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

