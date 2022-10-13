WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Thursday at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building in Punta Gorda.

According to a news release, the governor will be joined at 10 a.m. by a trio of sheriffs: Charlotte County’s Bill Prummel, Billy Woods of Marion County and Hernando County Sheriff Al Neinhuis.

With DeSantis, too, will be Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association; Steve Zona, president of the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police; and Rocco Salvatori, vice president of Florida Professional Firefighters.

The topic of the news conference was not disclosed ahead of time.

ClickOrlando will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

DeSantis on Wednesday participated in a roundtable with South Floridian residents and business owners, hearing suggestions of where else to send what help in Lee County and other such regions ripped worse than most by Hurricane Ian.

It also came out Wednesday that the Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether the governor improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in September, the White House calling DeSantis’ action a “cruel, premeditated political stunt.”

