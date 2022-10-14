WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Cape Coral

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Friday at the Cape Coral Police Department.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m., also featuring Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore.

No other details were shared ahead of time.

The governor on Thursday held news conferences in Charlotte and Lee counties, awarding $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups and updating restoration efforts at Lee County schools, respectively. At the latter event, DeSantis also expressed his disappointment at a jury’s decision to recommend a life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Also Thursday, DeSantis issued an emergency executive order meant to temporarily ease voting rules in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties due to the damage dealt by Hurricane Ian.

EO 22-234 authorizes the three counties’ elections supervisors — for a period of 30 days — to do such things as extend the number of days for early voting, allow voters to request that their vote-by-mail ballot is mailed to an address other than what’s on record, seek more help with eased requirements for poll workers and more.

