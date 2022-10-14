2 suspects shot, killed during robbery at Magic Mall in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two robbery suspects were shot and killed at a shopping plaza in Orlando on Friday, according to the police department.

The shooting happened at Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive east of John Young Parkway around 11:45 a.m.

The Orlando Police Department said four people, at least one with a weapon, robbed a jewelry booth inside the mall. The store owner shot at the suspects, police said.

One suspect was found dead at the scene, while the other three suspects drove off, the department said. Police later found the vehicle nearby and found one suspect inside with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the person was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The other two suspects have not been located, police said.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for new details.

