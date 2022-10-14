New White Castle Crave & Go location to launch in Orlando. Here’s when

"Flippy 2" robot to be installed at Orlando's brand new Crave & Go White Castle location opening Oct. 26. It will be the first of its kind in the state of Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle plans to open its inaugural Crave & Go location in Orlando this month.

Cravers will now be able to order through the app or online and pick up at the new 1,800 square feet of in-line space directly behind the Orlando Flagship Castle that previously opened in 2021. This location is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“Orlando has spoken, and with over five million Sliders sold in our first year, we knew we wanted to expand and add capacity to better serve this community of Cravers,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle said in a press release.

This new location will not only provide customers with a new opportunity to satisfy their cravings, but will also feature a “Flippy 2″ food preparation robot which will help speed up the process, according to the release.

The robot is programmed to grab frozen food, placing it in the fryer and then deposit it into trays to be served.

It will be the first of it kind in Florida White Castle locations and utilizes cameras and artificial intelligence.

