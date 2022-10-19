Ocala man dies after truck goes through fence, strikes tree, catches fire, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a Marion County crash Wednesday after his pickup truck went through a fence, struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 9:30 a.m. on NE 134th Place in Ocala.

According to a crash report, the 41-year-old Ocala driver was traveling south in the southbound lane of NE 134th Place when he veered off the roadway.

The pickup truck went through a wooden fence until it collided with a large standing tree, a crash report shows.

Upon striking the tree, troopers said the truck caught fire with the man still inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

