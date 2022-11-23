WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County

A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County last week, video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured during a hit-and-run crash in Orange County last week, video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Avalon Park East Boulevard and Auburn Cove Lane.

An unknown vehicle, which a witness said looked like a silver sedan, was traveling north on Avalon Park East Boulevard, approaching Auburn Cove Lane in the outside lane at the same time the Orlando boy riding the bicycle was heading west near that same intersection, a crash report shows.

According to troopers, the boy kept traveling west and entered the northbound lane not within a marked crosswalk, where the sedan struck him.

Video shows the moment the car hit him and fled north on Avalon Park Boulevard. A bystander walking a dog can then be seen running over to the boy and scooping him up from the road.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the crash report reads.

The video does not show the tag number of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

This crash remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

