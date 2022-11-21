TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-95 in Volusia County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The crash happened early Monday at mile marker 239.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Video shows an overturned vehicle that spilled sand-like material across the lanes.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

** WHAT A MESS **

NB I-95 x 238MM (Oak Hill)

- NB I-95 CLOSED

- Exiting at 231 per #@FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/GcfCIDV83N — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) November 21, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: