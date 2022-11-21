63º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-95 in Volusia County

Lanes shut down at mile marker 239

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic, I-95
Interstate 95 crash in Volusia County (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The crash happened early Monday at mile marker 239.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Video shows an overturned vehicle that spilled sand-like material across the lanes.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email