1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man from The Villages was killed in a Lake County crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving a Honda CR-V southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane around 1:57 p.m. when he tried to make a U-turn from the southbound lane.

[TRENDING: Brevard County deputies search for missing Palm Bay newborn | ‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the crash report released by the FHP, a Chevrolet Tahoe – also driving southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane – was behind the CR-V and crashed into the left side of the Honda as the CR-V was making the U-turn.

The 73-year-old driver of the CR-V was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Due to the impact of the crash, the passenger in the Tahoe – a 19-year-old Eustis man – was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 18-year-old Eustis man, was not injured. Neither the driver not the passenger in the Tahoe were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.on.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: