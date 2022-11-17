53º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Fatal crash closes County Road 455 near Clermont

Wreck investigated near Willo Pines Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Traffic, Clermont, County Road 455

CLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has prompted a road closure in Lake County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on County Road 455 at Willo Pines Lane near Clermont. C.R. 455 is closed in the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email