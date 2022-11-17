Fatal crash closes County Road 455 near Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has prompted a road closure in Lake County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on County Road 455 at Willo Pines Lane near Clermont. C.R. 455 is closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

CR 455 & Willo Pines Ln, Clermont is shutdown due to a vehicle versus pedestrian. Emergency personnel are on scene. — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) November 17, 2022

