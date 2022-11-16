1 killed, several hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Citra, FHP says

CITRA, Fla. – A driver was killed and several others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on County Road 329 near NW 21 Court in Citra.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Several victims in the other vehicle were taken to medical facility, according to troopers.

Westbound C.R. 329 is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: