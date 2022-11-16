76º

1 killed, several hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Citra, FHP says

Fatal crash investigated on CR-329 in Marion County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

CITRA, Fla. – A driver was killed and several others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on County Road 329 near NW 21 Court in Citra.

The FHP said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Several victims in the other vehicle were taken to medical facility, according to troopers.

Westbound C.R. 329 is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

