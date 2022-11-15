Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a release, troopers stated that three vehicles struck a woman along the roadway. The release shows the woman died at the scene.

Due to the crash, there is a roadblock for southbound lanes along Florida’s Turnpike in the area, and traffic has been diverted onto Interstate 4, troopers said.

Detectives said they are working to confirm the identity of the woman struck.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: