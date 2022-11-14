Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested for fourth time this year, records show

Arrest records show a 62-year-old chiropractor was arrested on sexual battery charges, exactly one month after his last arrest.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arrest records show a 62-year-old chiropractor was arrested on sexual battery charges, exactly one month after his last arrest.

Agostinho Rodrigues was arrested Sunday on one count of felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor battery charge, records show.

Police say the chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training has been accused of inappropriately touching his patients multiple times.

Rodigues has been arrested twice in the last two months, both times on sexual battery charges.

According to the Orange County clerk’s website, Rodrigues was arrested Oct. 7 and faces charges of battery and sexual battery.

In that case, a woman told law enforcement that Rodrigues had molested her during a scheduled chiropractic adjustment, investigators said.

He was arrested again just a week later on Oct. 12 and again a week after that on Oct. 21 on similar charges of battery and sexual battery,

Rodrigues was previously accused in 2010 of sexually molesting a teenage girl on the Edgewater High School soccer team during his time as a teacher and soccer coach for the high school.

Rodrigues was found not guilty in that case, and he told the Orlando Sentinel in 2011 that he felt “like I got my life back, and I will continue being a good member of this community, freely.”

In October, the Orlando Police Department announced there may be more victims and urges possible victims to contact (321) 235-5300 or CRIMELINE at (800) 423-8477.