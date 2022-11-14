‘Heartbreaking:’ 19-year-old shot to death outside Orlando high school was a former student

News 6 has learned more about the 19-year-old shot to death outside of a high school football game in Orlando over the weekend.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 has learned more about the 19-year-old who was shot to death outside of a high school football game in Orlando over the weekend.

Orlando police said shots were fired in the parking lot outside the Jones High School playoff game against Wekiva High School on Saturday night, leaving 19-year-old Gamaine Brown dead and two other men injured.

Police added that the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot between two groups.

Monday, extra patrols were posted at Jones High School.

Jack Fluker — a friend of Brown’s — said Brown was like his younger brother.

“In the blink of an eye, he’s gone. And it’s so heartbreaking because one minute, you’re here, the next, you’re gone,” Fluker said. “It hurts. It hurts.”

Fluker told News 6 that Brown was on the right track.

“Not in the streets, not doing no violence. He was doing what he was supposed to be doing,” Fluker said.

Authorities said four people were detained, but they haven’t yet said whether those people will face charges. Police told News 6 that they believe they have their suspect in custody.

Brown was a recent graduate of Jones High School and a former member of My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative that provides guidance for young men in the community. He also used to be a member of the Parramore Kidz Zone.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall said his 21-year-old old grandson was also one of the victims shot Saturday in that parking lot. His grandson is recovering, but Stovall told News 6 that he wants the violence to stop.

“It’s just a bad situation that these young people throwing their life away and leaving other families to mourn for their rest of their lives about their loved ones being taken,” Stovall said.

Stovall said he’s also calling for more security at these games.

News 6 asked Orange County Public Schools about whether the district plans to add more security at future high school playoff games.

In a statement, district officials said, “Security protocols are constantly reviewed as the safety and security of our students, staff, families and the community are always our first priority.”

