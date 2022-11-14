18-year-old fatally shot in Sanford was pregnant, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Sanford was pregnant, according to police.

According to the Sanford Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:20 p.m. on Friday approached a vehicle which appeared to be running and was backed into a parking spot. The officer located a woman in the driver’s seat — identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo — dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The department said the woman was pregnant and officers are “working active investigative leads.” A spokesperson said the shooting is being investigated as a double homicide.

A preliminary investigation found that Fiengo “went to that location with the intent to meet a person known to her,” police said, adding the circumstances that led to what occurred were still being investigated and the incident appeared to be isolated.

On Saturday, Kaylin’s father Ricky Fiengo spoke with News 6 reporter Jerry Askin about his daughter’s killing.

“I’m just basically in a black tunnel, just sitting here,” Fiengo said. “She was a mother, happy girl, likes to joke around. She was just a fun-loving, happy person.”

Kaylin was also the mother of a 1-year-old little boy.

Kaylin Fiengo with her son. The boy's face has been obscured at the request of his family. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Right now, he’s hoping someone knows something to help his family find peace.

“I just want people, if they know something, to say something,” Fiengo said.

Balloons and lit candles were placed outside the park, paying tribute to Kaylin’s life.

A GoFundMe has also since been established to raise money for Kaylin’s funeral. Find it by clicking here.

The department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Sanford police or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org to remain anonymous. Tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

