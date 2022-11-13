1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside of Jones High School football playoff game, police say

A shooting in the north parking lot of Jones High school left one person dead and wounded another, according to the Orlando Police Department. The shooting happened late in a playoff football game that Jones High was hosting against Wekiva High School on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened late in a playoff football game that Jones High was hosting against Wekiva High School on Saturday evening.

Police said that officers working extra duty at the Jones High School Athletic Complex heard gunshots around 8:22 p.m. When officers arrived at the lot north of the football field, they found two adult males with gunshot wounds, according to a press release by OPD.

One victim was pronounced dead while another was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Orlando Police later learned of a third victim that “self-transported themselves” to a hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Orlando police, four juveniles were detained, one of which was in possession of a firearm. At their press conference, the Orlando Police Department said they believe that they have the suspect in custody.

