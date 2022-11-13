Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say

A teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in Casselberry, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a “drowning incident” around 4:15 p.m.

Casselberry police said they were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’d like to recognize the brave effort of the three members of SCFD who initially went into the water to attempt rescue, the assistance of the aviation unit, and the work of Seminole County dive team members who recovered the victim earlier this evening,” read a press release sent out by Casselberry police.

It was not reported where the drowning occurred.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

