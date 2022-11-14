75º

Ask Trooper Steve: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?

Florida law requires the use of safety belts for all drivers and passengers in motorized vehicles, with some exceptions, Trooper Steve says

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Are seat belts always required by law in Florida? Nope.

FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The question this week: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?

“There are some questions out there that make me a little uncomfortable answering because I don’t want anyone going into any situation unsafe,” Trooper Steve said, “although there are times when a seatbelt is not required, I standby what I say when I say, please, if there is a seatbelt present in the vehicle you are in, use it”.

Florida law requires the use of safety belts for all drivers and passengers in motorized vehicles, except:

  • Those with medical certification stating that the use of a seat belt could be dangerous.
    • Those with that certification are urged to keep a copy in their vehicle at all time.
  • Employees of newspaper home delivery services, HOWEVER, drivers must put on a seatbelt as soon as their job is complete.
  • Those travelling in a school bus purchased new prior to Dec. 31
  • Those travelling on a bus used for the transportation of persons of compensation (i.e. Lynx)
  • Those travelling on farm equipment
  • Those driving a truck with a net weight of more than 26,000 pounds.

