Ask Trooper Steve: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?

Are seat belts always required by law in Florida? Nope.

FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The question this week: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?

[TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]

“There are some questions out there that make me a little uncomfortable answering because I don’t want anyone going into any situation unsafe,” Trooper Steve said, “although there are times when a seatbelt is not required, I standby what I say when I say, please, if there is a seatbelt present in the vehicle you are in, use it”.

Florida law requires the use of safety belts for all drivers and passengers in motorized vehicles, except: