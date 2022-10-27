Ask Trooper Steve: Why are police present in some construction zones?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why are police officers stationed at some construction sites?”

He explained it’s something almost all drivers have seen when there’s some type of road closure present.

“Their presence is for a few reasons. There are rules that do determine whether a construction site requires the presence of a police vehicle. Their vehicle naturally gets drivers attention with the emergency equipment activated. In return, a driver would see the officer with the combination of construction warning equipment, and in theory, drive with care through the zone,” he said.

Trooper Steve added this isn’t part of the regular shift for law enforcement officers.

“This would be an off-duty employment, in which the construction company forks the bill,” he said. “Each agency does have strict guidelines and policies to ensure certain procedures are followed, in order to protect the public, the officer and the construction company.”

