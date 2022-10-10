Ask Trooper Steve: Can state troopers really clock in and out from their driveway?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it true state troopers really clock in and out from their driveway?”

He said he is always down for a little behind-the-badge information.

“We are sold in life things all the time. Think about whenever you hear an advertisement from a car dealership or when somethings sounds too good to be true. Most of the time it is, but the Florida Highway Patrol has had a history of using this benefit as a huge recruitment tool,” Trooper Steve said.

He said when people say a trooper clocks in and out of their driveway, they are spot on.

“Because of state jurisdiction and the wide responsibility for our Florida troopers, they are tasked with large coverage areas. Mix that with advanced technology and great training, troopers start the beginning of their shift and end their shift right from their residence,” he said.

