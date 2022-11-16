Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a 58-year-old Orlando man early Tuesday morning while he was trying to cross a busy Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on State Road 50 near North Hiawassee Road.

[TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

The vehicle was traveling west on State Road 50 in the inside lane, according to troopers. The 58-year-old – not in a marked crosswalk – walked into the westbound lanes of State Road 50 and the path of the vehicle.

Troopers said the front of the vehicle struck the man and left the scene.

The 58-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, and he was unable to provide a description of the vehicle that hit him, troopers said.

There were no witnesses at the scene, according to the crash report.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: