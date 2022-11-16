Orlando bike officer dragged during traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police bike officer was hurt after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the Orlando Police Department said.

According to police, the bike officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Ave. in downtown around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the driver was out of the vehicle and refused to cooperate during the traffic stop, which led to a struggle with the bike officer. The driver was able to get back into the vehicle and drove off, dragging the officer, according to investigators.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, with the officer still attached, and crashed into a tree. Orlando police said the driver left the scene and led responding officers on a foot chase before he was captured.

The bike officer and the driver were both taken to hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

