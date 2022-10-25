Orlando police look to question 2 in homicide investigation

Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of two people whom they are looking to question in a homicide investigation.

The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9.

Police have not released the name of the victim nor have they said how the man died.

The photo of the two people appears to have been taken from surveillance video inside a restaurant, but police have not said where the image was acquired or how that may relate to their investigation.

Crimeline is offering a reward for information about the persons of interest.

Anyone with information about the pair’s identities or whereabouts is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022, at the 600 Block of Lexington Ave. Detectives would like to speak with the individuals pictured below. If you recognize these individuals please contact @CrimelineFL **8477(TIPS). pic.twitter.com/FoyqfG7L7O — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 25, 2022

