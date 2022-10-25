52º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Orlando police look to question 2 in homicide investigation

Man’s body found in 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crime, Orlando, Orange County
Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of two people whom they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of two people whom they are looking to question in a homicide investigation.

The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9.

Police have not released the name of the victim nor have they said how the man died.

[TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains | Become a News 6 Insider]

The photo of the two people appears to have been taken from surveillance video inside a restaurant, but police have not said where the image was acquired or how that may relate to their investigation.

Crimeline is offering a reward for information about the persons of interest.

Anyone with information about the pair’s identities or whereabouts is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Correction:

In a previous version of this article, News 6 reported that the image pictured a man and a woman. Both people featured in the image are, in fact, female.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email