2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police.

In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.

Gore Street was shut down east of Sligh Boulevard, police said, but no further description of the closure or incident was given.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it comes to us.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

