Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m.

The man lost control of his bike while coming around a curve and drove into the median, according to investigators.

The rider was thrown off his bike and slammed into a light pole, troopers said. He died at the scene, the FHP said.

Investigators have not released the man’s name.

