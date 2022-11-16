76º

Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say

34-year-old Kissimmee man dies at scene

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m.

The man lost control of his bike while coming around a curve and drove into the median, according to investigators.

The rider was thrown off his bike and slammed into a light pole, troopers said. He died at the scene, the FHP said.

Investigators have not released the man’s name.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

