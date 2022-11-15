Single-engine plane crashes in Oak Hill, deputies say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OAK HILL, Fla. – A single-engine plane crashed in in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened on a grassy runway.

[TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

The pilot of the airplane is injured, but breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were available at this time. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: