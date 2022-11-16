Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off from Florida coast despite hiccups | ‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said they were able to determine that the man was riding a motorized skateboard in the southbound lane of South Westmoreland Drive. Troopers said the man went off the road and fell into the grass where he ultimately died.

Investigators said it is not clear how the man died, only that he passed at some point within the 12 hours of when he was found.

Troopers have not yet released any information on the man’s identity, only saying that he is middle-aged.

The medical examiner is now working to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: