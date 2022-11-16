78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man faces murder charge in 2018 death of Orange County woman, deputies say

Bobby Story arrested in Denise Hays killing

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Denise Hays
Bobby Lee (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man already in prison for attempted murder is now facing charges in the 2018 death of an Orange County mother and grandmother, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Lee Story is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Denise Hays, 41, whose body was found in a home on Pipes O The Glen Way in Pine Hills. Deputies said she was shot in the head.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off from Florida coast despite hiccups | ‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, an investigation into Hays’ death was reopened in March 2022.

Hays’ body was found in the Pine Hills home in August 2018, after the sheriff’s office received calls reporting two young children wandering the street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children, 3 and 2 years old, told the callers someone “killed my mommy.” Deputies learned the children referred to Hays, their grandmother, as “mommy” and one of the children said “Bobby” killed his mommy.

The affidavit said Hays and Story, along with the two children, were squatting in the vacant home. Deputies said Hays and Story were in a romantic relationship for one year.

Hays’ daughters told detectives Story had been a jealous and possessive partner and that he regularly threatened to kill Hays, the affidavit shows.

During the investigation, Story was arrested in connection with a separate killing in Tampa. Deputies were able to find a couple witnesses in Tampa who spoken with Story and one of them said Story told them he killed “his old lady,” according to the affidavit

In May 2022, the sheriff’s office interviewed Story about Hays’ death and Story claimed he left Orlando before her death, detectives said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email