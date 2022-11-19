Lake Mary police seek help identifying pedestrian killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that was killed in a traffic crash on Saturday morning.

Police said that around 1:35 a.m., they responded to the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard in reference to a traffic crash.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Lake Mary police. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and did not have identification on him, police said.

Police describe the pedestrian as a white male around 60 to 70 years old with gray hair and no tattoos. He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall, weights 180 to 210 pounds.

LMPD needs assistance in identifying a deceased pedestrian.



At the time of the crash, police said the man was wearing a black Joseph A. Bank button-up shirt, blue jeans, black socks with a design of a sloth on them, brown sheepskin slip-on shoes, a silver TAG Heuer watch, a graphite or silver wedding band, and had a pair of black reading glasses inside of his shirt pocket.

Lake Mary police ask if you have any information that can assist in identifying the pedestrian or have information regarding this crash investigation, please contact the Lake Mary Police Department at the non-emergency phone number at 407-665-6445.

