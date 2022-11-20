TRAFFIC ALERT: Law enforcement activity out of Polk County shuts down lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A gathering of law enforcement on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County forced the closure of some westbound lanes Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west of North Forbes Road, as well as the westbound entrance ramp of Exit 17, as the westbound inside lane remained open.

The law enforcement activity originated out of Polk County, FHP said.

Motorists were told to expect delays for several hours and to seek alternative routes.

No other details have been given.

Due to law enforcement activity originating from Polk County, the WB center & outside lanes of I-4 are closed west of N. Forbes Rd, as is the westbound entrance ramp of Exit 17. The WB inside lane is open. Motorists should expect delays for several hours & seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/LV7o3PSQa5 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) November 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

