TRAFFIC ALERT: Law enforcement activity out of Polk County shuts down lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough, FHP says

Westbound closures begin west of North Forbes Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

I-4 16.6 EB (Florida Department of Transportation)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A gathering of law enforcement on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County forced the closure of some westbound lanes Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west of North Forbes Road, as well as the westbound entrance ramp of Exit 17, as the westbound inside lane remained open.

The law enforcement activity originated out of Polk County, FHP said.

Motorists were told to expect delays for several hours and to seek alternative routes.

No other details have been given.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

