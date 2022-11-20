Eustis man, 65, dies after crash with pickup that entered his lane in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Eustis man died Saturday following a crash not far from Magnolia Park at Lake Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road near Sheaf Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Eustis man was traveling westbound on South Binion Road while a pickup truck — driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man — was headed eastbound, both approaching Sheaf Road.

Troopers believe the Apopka man failed to maintain his lane and entered the westbound lane in the direct path of the sedan driven by the Eustis man, which caused the front of the pickup to strike the left front of the sedan.

The truck overturned onto its right side and its driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, troopers said. The Eustis man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the report states. Troopers believe the Eustis man was not wearing a seatbelt.

FHP is still investigating the fatal crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

