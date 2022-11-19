60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the van ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and struck a tree. The man — who troopers believe was not wearing a seatbelt — was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

