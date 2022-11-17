Ocala man, 45, killed in Marion County motorcycle crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. off County Road 464, south of Hickory Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a motorcycle southbound in the right lane of CR-464 when the vehicle veered onto the west grass shoulder, continuing in a southernly direction before becoming airborne.

While in the air, the man was separated from the motorcycle, troopers said. The man came to final rest on the grass shoulder while the motorcycle stopped on railroad tracks nearby, the report shows.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. According to the report, he was wearing a helmet in the crash.

No other details were shared.

