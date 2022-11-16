Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474.

Deputies have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash. The roadway has since reopened as of 12:35 p.m.

Roadway has reopened. FHP is investigating the crash. Drive Safely. — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) November 16, 2022

No other information has been released.