Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

SR-33 closed near CR-474, deputies say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474.

Deputies have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash. The roadway has since reopened as of 12:35 p.m.

No other information has been released.

