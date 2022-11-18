‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Orange County court records released Friday reveal details about the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl, including the fact the accused killer was the baby’s father and knew about the pregnancy.

Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17, is accused in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 24 outside a home on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Ferguson, who had been reported missing in August, was pregnant at the time of her death. The affidavit for an arrest warrant shows Larry, her boyfriend, knew about the baby and that he was the father, according to a statement from his mother to investigators.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

A witness told deputies they had seen Larry and Ferguson were seen arguing earlier in the day and that Larry had slapped the victim, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told deputies she heard the gunshot and came outside of her home to see what was happening. She said she was met by Larry’s sister who said, “Lorenzo just shot his baby momma,” records show.

Investigators also spoke with Larry’s sister, who said she heard the shot and went outside to find Larry frantic, the affidavit said.

“I didn’t mean to do it,” Larry said to his sister, records show.

The sister said her brother then wrapped a gun in a cloth, then went back inside the house before getting in a car and driving off with another man, the affidavit said.

Deputies said they were able to get in touch with the driver who said he did not see Larry with a gun and did not ask questions before giving him a ride, dropping the accused killer off at an intersection near State Road 408.

A 16-year-old girl found shot to death Monday evening outside a home in Orange County had been reported missing in August, Orlando police said.

Investigators were also able to speak with someone who was present during the shooting, the affidavit shows. The witness was on the front porch of a home when he heard a gunshot, looked up and saw Larry, according to the documents.

“Bro, what the (expletive)? I just shot her,” Larry said to the witness, records show.

Deputies searched the home and found a 9mm “ghost gun,” which has no serial number, tucked between a bed and the wall, the affidavit said.

Larry was arrested in Polk County on Nov. 7.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother. If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Larry was also a suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jemile Pittman, who was found dead in a car in December 2021. She was found with one gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff said.

“He admitted to shooting Jemile but claimed it was self-defense, although he fled the scene, disposed of a gun and fled to another state. So in those cases where the suspect claims self-defense, we work closely with our state attorney’s office,” Mina said during a news conference earlier this month. “We give them our investigative report for them to review so they can make a determination on that case. That was done back in July, and the state attorney’s office has not made a determination in that case as of yet.”

