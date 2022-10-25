Woman found shot dead outside Orange County home, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies in Orange County are investigating the shooting death of a woman outside a home on Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the call about a shooting along Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road around 7 p.m.

They say they found the woman shot outside of a residence near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead there, and deputies have no other information about her.

Deputies also don’t have any information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

The investigation is underway.

